Morton Klein Condemns Mamdani Order on Antisemitism

The president of the Zionist Organization of America on Friday condemned New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s order canceling executive orders issued by his predecessor that had barred city agencies from boycotting Israel and defined some criticism of Israel as antisemitic.

"Mamdani is an avowed anti-Zionist and BDS supporter, so his hateful, dangerous anti-Jewish revocations are sadly not surprising," Morton Klein said in a statement, referring to the boycott, divestment, and sanctions movement.

"For anyone who believed Mamdani’s affordability propaganda, this should be a wake-up call that Mamdani will use every lever of his power as mayor to harm the Jewish State of Israel and New York’s Jewish community."

The Israeli government accused Mamdani of antisemitism over the canceled orders.

"On his very first day as @NYCMayor, Mamdani shows his true face: He scraps the IHRA definition of antisemitism and lifts restrictions on boycotting Israel," the Foreign Ministry wrote on X.

"This isn’t leadership. It’s antisemitic gasoline on an open fire."

Israel’s consul general in New York, Ofir Akunis, amplified that message, saying Mamdani’s decision posed "an immediate threat to the safety of Jewish communities in New York City and could lead to an increase in violent antisemitic attacks throughout the city."

A coalition of major Jewish organizations, including the Anti-Defamation League, the American Jewish Committee, and the UJA Federation of New York, also issued a joint statement opposing the cancellation of the orders.

New York City is home to the largest Jewish population outside of Israel.

Mamdani on Friday said, "protecting Jewish New Yorkers is going to be a focus of my administration" and that his action on executive orders had given it "a clean slate to get to work on delivering a new era for New Yorkers."

"My administration will also be marked by a city government that will be relentless in its efforts to combat hate and division," Mamdani said, "and that includes fighting the scourge of antisemitism, by actually funding hate crime prevention, by celebrating our neighbors and by practicing a politics of universality."