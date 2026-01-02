Mamdani Revokes Antisemitism Executive Orders as First Act

Zohran Mamdani, New York City's first Muslim mayor, is under fire for immediately revoking all late-term executive orders issued by his predecessor, Eric Adams, including protections for the city's Jewish community.

Mamdani on Thursday revoked all Adams' orders dating from Sept. 26, 2024, the date the former mayor was indicted on federal bribery and campaign finance charges, stating that he was making the changes to allow a "fresh start for the incoming administration."

Israel’s foreign ministry on Friday accused Mamdani of antisemitism because of his moves.

"On his very first day as New York City Mayor Mamdani shows his true face: He scraps the IHRA definition of antisemitism and lifts restrictions on boycotting Israel. This isn’t leadership. It’s antisemitic gasoline on an open fire," the foreign ministry said in a post on X.

William Daroff, CEO of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, told the Jewish News Syndicate that the decision is a "troubling indicator of the direction in which he is leading the city, just one day at the helm."

Last June, Adams adopted the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's working definition of Jew-hatred through executive order No. 52, and after that issued several orders aimed at confronting antisemitism.

Daroff said that there is "overwhelming consensus" behind the IHRA's definition, as several major cities, two-thirds of U.S. states, more than 30 countries, and "hundreds of universities, sports organizations, and governmental bodies" rely on the documentation.

The definition, he added, is important "particularly when hatred of Jews manifests through the denial of Jewish self-determination or the singling out of Israel."

Mamdani first said in a press release that he was revoking all of Adams' orders made before Sept. 26, 2024, but later sent out a release saying that the revocation was for orders issued after that date.

Adams created a Mayor's Office to Combat Antisemitism with a May 13 executive order, meaning it could have been eliminated under Mamdani's order, but the new mayor said he plans to keep the office open.

Mamdani's second executive order confirms the continuance of the Office to Combat Antisemitism,.

"The Mayor's Office to Combat Antisemitism shall identify and develop efforts to eliminate antisemitism and anti-Jewish hate crime using the existing resources of the City of New York," the order says.

The office released its initial annual report Tuesday, before Adams left office.

In it, Adams noted the executive orders he issued to protect the Jewish community, including adopting the IHRA's working definition of Jew hatred.

Mamdani's order also revoked Adams' Dec. 2 Order 60, which barred city entities and personnel from boycotting or divesting from Israel, as well as EO 61, directing the New York City Police Department to examine the creation of zones around houses of worship to prohibit protesting.

Mamdani's orders do not appear to affect the Adams-created New York City–Israel Economic Council, as it was created by a declaration of intent rather than an executive order.

However, Mamani said during his campaign that he intended to dissolve the council.

Newsmax has reached out to Mamdani's office for comment on the economic council's future and on his own executive orders.

Mark Goldfeder, director of the National Jewish Advocacy Center, commented that it is "hard to overstate how disturbing it is that one of the first acts of the new New York City mayor was to delete official tweets and executive orders addressing the protection of Jewish New Yorkers."

Adams has also spoken out, stating that Mamdani "promised a new era and unity today," adding, "This isn't new. And it isn't unity."