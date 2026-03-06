Rep. Ryan Zinke to Newsmax: Trump Shows 'Courage and Resolve' With Iran

President Donald Trump saying that only unconditional surrender will be accepted from Iran shows "courage and resolve," Rep. Ryan Zinke, R-Mont., told Newsmax on Friday.

Appearing on "National Report," Zinke said Trump’s hardline stance reflects the reality that Iran’s ruling regime has long destabilized the Middle East through terrorism and nuclear ambitions.

"Courage and resolve," Zinke told host Shaun Kraisman when asked about Trump’s statement on Iran. "This regime is not going to change."

The Montana Republican, who sits on the House Foreign Affairs Committee and previously served as interior secretary during Trump’s first administration, said the president had already given Iran opportunities to avoid confrontation by abandoning its nuclear program and ballistic missile development.

"He gave them a deal," Zinke said, arguing Iran was offered the chance to surrender nuclear material and halt weapons development.

Trump’s comments came as tensions with Tehran remain high following U.S. and allied strikes targeting Iran’s military infrastructure and weapons capabilities.

The House recently rejected a Democrat-led attempt to limit the president’s war powers in the conflict, signaling continued congressional backing for the administration’s approach.

Zinke said Iran’s role as the primary sponsor of militant groups across the region — including Hezbollah, Hamas, and Houthis — has long fueled instability.

"Without Iran sponsoring Hezbollah, Hamas and Houthis, the Middle East is actually positioned to have a golden era," he said.

The congressman argued that many Middle Eastern countries are economically strong and eager for stability but remain constrained by Iran’s support for proxy warfare and its pursuit of nuclear weapons.

Removing that threat, he said, could open the door for unprecedented economic growth and peace in the region.

"Iran has an opportunity to prosper," Zinke said, suggesting a different leadership path could allow the country to rebuild its economy and normalize relations with its neighbors.

He added that a stable Middle East could eventually reduce the need for a large American military presence in the region, including naval forces tasked with protecting global energy supplies.

"A prosperous Middle East wouldn’t require a Fifth Fleet,” Zinke said.

During the interview, Zinke also warned that security threats tied to terrorism remain a concern inside the United States, especially as lawmakers debate funding for the Department of Homeland Security.

He said intelligence officials remain concerned about individuals who entered the country illegally and may be connected to terror networks.

"There are sleeper cells," Zinke said, warning that the U.S. must remain vigilant to prevent attacks similar to 9/11 or the Oklahoma City bombing.

"Enough’s enough," he said. "The president is spot on."

