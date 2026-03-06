Trump Demands 'Unconditional Surrender' From Iran

President Donald Trump said Friday morning that the U.S. will not reach an agreement with Iran unless Tehran accepts what he called "UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER," while signaling that a future Iranian government could see economic recovery with the help of America and its allies.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote: "There will be no deal with Iran except UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!"

He added, "After that, and the selection of a GREAT & ACCEPTABLE Leader(s), we, and many of our wonderful and very brave allies and partners, will work tirelessly to bring Iran back from the brink of destruction, making it economically bigger, better, and stronger than ever before."

The president also struck an optimistic tone about the country's long-term prospects, stating: "IRAN WILL HAVE A GREAT FUTURE."

Trump concluded the post with a slogan modeled on his campaign motto.

"MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN (MIGA!)," he wrote.