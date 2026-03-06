WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: donald trump | iran | surrender | war

Trump Demands 'Unconditional Surrender' From Iran

By    |   Friday, 06 March 2026 09:38 AM EST

President Donald Trump said Friday morning that the U.S. will not reach an agreement with Iran unless Tehran accepts what he called "UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER," while signaling that a future Iranian government could see economic recovery with the help of America and its allies.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote: "There will be no deal with Iran except UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!"

He added, "After that, and the selection of a GREAT & ACCEPTABLE Leader(s), we, and many of our wonderful and very brave allies and partners, will work tirelessly to bring Iran back from the brink of destruction, making it economically bigger, better, and stronger than ever before."

The president also struck an optimistic tone about the country's long-term prospects, stating: "IRAN WILL HAVE A GREAT FUTURE."

Trump concluded the post with a slogan modeled on his campaign motto.

"MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN (MIGA!)," he wrote.

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
President Donald Trump on Friday said the U.S. will not reach an agreement with Iran unless Tehran accepts what he called "UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER," while signaling that a future Iranian government could see economic recovery with the help of America and its allies.
donald trump, iran, surrender, war
147
2026-38-06
Friday, 06 March 2026 09:38 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved