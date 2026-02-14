WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: zelenskyy | ukraine | russia | concessions

Zelenskyy: US Too Often Asks Ukraine, Not Russia, for Concessions

Saturday, 14 February 2026 08:36 AM EST

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed hope on Saturday that U.S.-brokered peace talks next week in Geneva will be serious and substantive, but he voiced concern that Ukraine was being asked "too often" to make concessions in the negotiations.

"We truly hope that the trilateral meetings next week will be serious, substantive, helpful for all us but honestly sometimes it feels like the sides are talking about completely different things," Zelenskyy said in a speech at the Munich Security Conference. The Ukrainian leader said he was feeling "a little bit" of pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump, who yesterday said Zelenskyy should not miss the "opportunity" to make peace soon.

"The Americans often return to the topic of concessions and too often those concessions are discussed only in the context of Ukraine, not Russia," Zelenskyy said.

However, he added that he hoped the U.S. would stay involved in the negotiations, and that there would be an opportunity for Europe, which he said was currently sidelined, to play a bigger role. Zelenskiy has in the past expressed concern that U.S. Congressional mid-term elections could focus the Trump administration on domestic political issues after the summer. Ukraine and Russia have engaged in two recent rounds of talks brokered by Washington in Abu Dhabi, which were described by the sides as constructive but did not achieve any major breakthroughs.

Russia said its delegation to Geneva would be led by Putin adviser Vladimir Medinsky, a change from Abu Dhabi at which Russia's team was led by military intelligence chief Igor Kostyukov.

Ukrainian sources have previously criticized Medinsky's handling of the talks, accusing him of delivering history lessons to the Ukrainian team instead of engaging in substantive negotiations.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed hope on Saturday that U.S.-brokered peace talks next week in Geneva will be serious and substantive, but he voiced concern that Ukraine was being asked "too often" to make concessions in the negotiations.
zelenskyy, ukraine, russia, concessions
282
2026-36-14
Saturday, 14 February 2026 08:36 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved