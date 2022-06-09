×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: zelenskyy | ukraine | russia | blockade | ports | war

Zelenskyy Says Millions Could Starve Because of Russian Blockade of Ukraine's Ports

volodymyr zelenskyy speaks into a micorphone
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy answers media questions during a press conference in a city subway under a central square in Kyiv, Ukraine, April 23. (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

Thursday, 09 June 2022 09:00 AM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that millions of people could starve because of a Russian blockade of Ukraine's Black Sea ports which he said had left the world "on the brink of a terrible food crisis."

Russia has seized large parts of Ukraine's coast, blocking farm exports and driving up the cost of grain.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine was now unable to export large amounts of wheat, corn, vegetable oil and other products that had played a "stabilizing role in the global market."

"Millions of people may starve if the Russian blockade of the Black Sea continues," he said in a video statement to the TIME100 Gala 2022 in New York that was released by Ukrainian authorities on Thursday.

Ukraine and the West accuse Moscow of weaponizing food supplies. Russia says Ukrainian mines laid at sea and international sanctions on Moscow are to blame.

Kyiv used to export most of its goods through seaports but since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion has been forced to transport grain by train via Ukraine's western border or via small Danube river ports.

Zelenskyy, who was included on Time magazine's list of the 100 most influential people of 2022, said he was grateful to U.S. President Joe Biden for "uniting the free world when the Russian threat arose."

He also appealed to Ukraine's allies to supply it with more arms, drawing comparisons between what he described as Russian hatred and COVID-19.

"Weapons and sanctions are also a vaccine: a vaccine against COVID-22 brought by Russia. Hatred is a virus, and it’s even more deadly than COVID-19," he said.

Russia did not immediately respond to Zelenskiy's comments. Moscow says its "special military operation" in Ukraine is intended to disarm and "denazify" its neighbor. Ukraine and its allies say Moscow has launched an unprovoked war of aggression.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that millions of people could starve because of a Russian blockade of Ukraine's Black Sea ports which he said had left the world "on the brink of a terrible food crisis. "Russia has seized large parts of Ukraine's coast,...
zelenskyy, ukraine, russia, blockade, ports, war
299
2022-00-09
Thursday, 09 June 2022 09:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved