Zelenskyy: Jerusalem 'Right Place' for Peace Talks With Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the people of his country Sunday that the "right place for peace" talks with Russia may be in Jerusalem.

"Of course, Israel has its interests, strategy to protect its citizens. We understand all of it," Reuters reported Zelenskyy saying during his daily address to the Ukrainian people, after he addressed the Israeli Parliament earlier in the day Sunday. "The prime minister of Israel, [Naftali] Bennett is trying to find a way of holding talks. And we are grateful for this. We are grateful for his efforts, so that sooner or later we will begin to have talks with Russia, possibly in Jerusalem. That's the right place to find peace. If possible."

According to Reuters, Bennett "intensified efforts" in the last week to get both sides together, including several communications with both Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin, and even a secret visit to Moscow earlier in the month for a meeting with Russia's leader.

"I went there to assist the dialogue between all of the sides, of course with the blessing and encouragement of all players," The Times of Israel reported Bennett saying after the trip on March 6. "We will continue to assist as needed. Even if the chance is not great — as soon as there is even a small opening, and we have access to all sides and the capability — I see this as our moral obligation to make every effort. As long as the candle is burning, we must make an effort and perhaps it will yet be possible to act."

During his address to the Israeli Knesset on Sunday, Zelenskyy compared what was happening during the Russian invasion of his country to what the Nazis did during the Holocaust, drawing the ire of some of the members, the Jerusalem Post reported.

"You can mediate between countries, but not between good and evil," he said.

Zelenskyy again asked the Israelis for weapons and military assistance in battling the Russians.

"I appreciate the President of Ukraine and support the Ukrainian people in heart and deed, but it is impossible to rewrite the terrible history of the Holocaust," Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel tweeted. "Genocide was also committed on Ukrainian soil. The war is terrible, but the comparison to the horrors of the Holocaust and the final solution is outrageous."

Bennett also took issue with Zelenskyy bringing up the issue on Monday, according to Breitbart.

"There is still a long way to go because there are controversial issues, some of them fundamental issues," Bennett said. "Recently, there has been developments between the sides, but the gaps are still very large. His country and his people are in a very severe war.

"Many hundreds of dead, millions of refugees. I cannot imagine what it is like to be in his shoes. However, I personally believe that the Holocaust should not be compared to anything."