Tags: zelenskyy | russia | poland | missile | nato

Zelenskyy: Reported Russian Missile Strikes in Poland Significant Escalation

(Newsmax)

By    |   Tuesday, 15 November 2022 06:06 PM EST

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said reports of Russian missiles landing in Polish territory near the Ukrainian border, killing two, are “a very significant escalation” that proved “terror is not limited by our state borders.”

In his nightly video address Tuesday, Zelenskyy said he has warned the war would spill across Ukraine’s borders.

“Terror is not limited to our national borders,” he said. “It has already spread to the territory of Moldova. And (Tuesday), Russian missiles hit Poland, the territory of our friendly country. People died. Please accept condolences from all Ukrainian brothers!

“How many times has Ukraine said that the terrorist state will not be limited to our country?”

The missiles reportedly landed in Polish territory 15 miles from Ukraine’s border, part of a Russian attack on Ukraine’s energy sector. If the strikes on Poland prove true, they would be the first Russian weapons to land in a NATO country since Moscow invaded Ukraine in February.

An attack on Poland could be used by NATO members as reason to enter the war. Article 5 of the NATO charter states than an attack on a NATO ally is considered an attack on all NATO members. Russia’s defense ministry has denied any strikes on the Ukraine-Poland border.

“It's only a matter of time before Russian terror goes further,” Zelenskyy said. “We must put the terrorist in his place! The longer Russia feels impunity, the more threats there will be to everyone who can be reached by Russian missiles.

“Hitting NATO territory with missiles. ... This is a Russian missile attack on collective security! This is a really significant escalation. Action is needed.”

Tuesday, 15 November 2022 06:06 PM
