US Strikes Yemeni Port Used by Iran-Backed Houthis

U.S. forces carried out an airstrike Thursday on a key oil port in western Yemen used by Houthi militants, aiming to cut off a major source of fuel and revenue for the Iran-backed group, according to the U.S. Central Command, The Hill reported.

U.S. military forces struck a major fuel port in western Yemen used to supply Houthi militants, marking the first publicly announced airstrike on such a facility since Washington launched an offensive campaign against the group in March.

"Today, U.S. forces took action to eliminate this source of fuel for the Iran-backed Houthi terrorists and deprive them of illegal revenue," the U.S. Central Command said in a statement following the strike. CENTCOM oversees American military operations across the Middle East.

The target, the Ras Isa port on Yemen's Red Sea coast, is a primary oil terminal and a crucial hub for the Houthis' fuel supply operations.

"The objective of these strikes was to degrade the economic source of power of the Houthis," the statement added.

The air campaign against the Houthis began March 15, part of an effort by the Trump administration to stop attacks on civilian and military ships transiting the Red Sea, one of the world's most vital maritime routes.

President Donald Trump has pledged to continue the strikes and issued a stark warning to Tehran, stating that Iran will be held directly accountable for any future Houthi attacks.

In recent weeks, the United States has bolstered its military posture in the region. A second carrier strike group has been deployed to the Middle East, along with strategic bombers, fighter aircraft and air defense systems.

Trump also signed an executive order in late January designating the Houthis as a foreign terrorist organization, intensifying pressure on the group and its regional backers.

Although the White House initially released several details about the strikes, U.S. officials have recently declined to provide updates on the operation. Information regarding strike frequency, specific targets and assessments of success in reducing Houthi attacks has not been disclosed.

CENTCOM did not confirm which military units or platforms carried out Thursday's strike on the Ras Isa port. It also did not provide information on casualties, but emphasized that the action was not intended to harm civilians.

"This strike was not intended to harm the people of Yemen," the command said.

The Houthis, supported by Iran, have engaged in a yearslong conflict in Yemen and have been accused of launching attacks in the Red Sea, threatening international shipping lanes and global trade flows.

Trump and top U.S. defense officials maintain that continued military pressure is necessary to prevent further destabilization in the region and to ensure freedom of navigation through the Red Sea and surrounding waters.

The administration's broader strategy includes targeting the Houthis' logistical and financial lifelines, while warning Iran to end its material support for the group or face consequences.