Netanyahu Son's Miami Apartment Building Locked Down

The luxury apartment tower in Miami that's home to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's son Yair Netanyahu was placed under a security lockdown last week.

On Tuesday, residents received a message on their cellphones from building management and police to stay away from the windows of their apartments, according to The Jerusalem Post. The all-clear came three hours later, with another message telling them the lockdown was over and they were free to venture out.

Firstpost America reported that the younger Netanyahu has been living in this apartment building since mid-January, while the Post reported he has been there throughout the Israel-Hamas war, which started Oct. 7.

Building residents told Israeli media that the tower's WhatsApp messaging group was filled with rumors about a bomb threat. Others reportedly claimed it was a routine procedure and people were overreacting.

They also said Netanyahu, who was reportedly not home at the time of the lockdown, looked “worried and afraid” when he returned to the building the next day, according to Firstpost America.

The Jerusalem Post reported that much of the panic surrounding the incident was because, in addition to Yair Netanyahu, many Israelis live in the building.