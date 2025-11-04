Leading Rabbi Resigns From Heritage's Task Force Over Roberts Remarks

Rabbi Yaakov Menken, one of the nation's leading Orthodox rabbis, announced that he was resigning from the Heritage Foundation's National Task Force to Combat Antisemitism.

He cited the failure of the organization's president to condemn Tucker Carlson's antisemitic rhetoric and advocacy.

"We are resigning from the Heritage Foundation's National Task Force to Combat Antisemitism, because [Kevin] Roberts is simply not apologizing for what he did," Menken said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America" on Tuesday morning.

He referred to the controversy last week when Roberts posted a video announcing Heritage's support for an interview Tucker Carlson conducted with avowed white supremacist and antisemite Nick Fuentes.

Roberts described critics of Carlson and Fuentes as part of a "venomous coalition."

Menken is the founding CEO and current executive vice president of the Coalition for Jewish Values, a national organization comprising more than 2,500 rabbis.

In his resignation letter, shared with Newsmax, Menken wrote: "We cannot grant legitimacy to an effort to combat antisemitism operated by the Heritage Foundation while Heritage is validating antisemitism and giving it a platform."

His decision, he explained, stems from Roberts' refusal to distance the think tank from Carlson.

After an outcry, Roberts did clarify his video remarks to say he condemned Fuentes for his antisemitism, but maintains he keeps a close friendship with Carlson and fully supports the podcast host.

Newsmax has reached out to the Heritage Foundation, as well as all four co-chairs — Mario Bramnick, Victoria Coates, Ellie Cohanim and Luke Moon — of the Heritage Foundation-linked National Task Force to Combat Antisemitism for comment.

Supporters of Heritage question why the organization's president is working to assist Carlson, who himself has claimed Jews control the United States, President Donald Trump and the Pentagon, as well as having foreknowledge of the 9/11 attacks and engaging in genocide against Gazans.

Fuentes, a self-professed admirer of Adolf Hitler, used his platform with Carlson to denounce "organized Jewry" and "Zionist Jews" as enemies of America with little pushback from the host.

According to the Simon Wiesenthal Center, "Fuentes is a well-known white supremacist, anti-Semite, and Holocaust denier."

The Center quoted Fuentes denying that 6 million Jews could have been murdered during the Holocaust.

Fuentes is also quoted as saying, "I piss on your Talmud. Jews get the f*** out of America."

Menken emphasized that his move is not an attempt to silence dissent or stifle free speech.

"It's not about canceling anybody," he said. "There is a huge difference between saying somebody doesn't have a First Amendment right to say what they say, and that we're going to pay to give that person a platform."

The rabbi expressed frustration that Roberts and Heritage have, in his view, failed to uphold the standards of their own initiative against antisemitism.

"Nobody should be platforming hate or discrimination," Menken said.

"And when Tucker Carlson says and brings people on his show and retweets content — all of which hints that Israel's committing a genocide in Gaza, for example — that's both devaluing the lives of the Jewish hostages and providing backhanded support to Hamas."

Menken argued that the rhetoric expressed during Carlson's interview of Fuentes runs counter to the task force's mission, which he said was designed to expose and challenge antisemitism across the political spectrum.

He warned that a failure to call out right-wing antisemitism could lead to a takeover of extremists, as has happened in the Democratic Party, he said.

Menken's resignation comes as a growing movement of supporters of Heritage are backing away from Roberts.

The New York Post reported Monday that respected Heritage board member Robert P. George, a leading conservative academic, is calling for Roberts to step down.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com