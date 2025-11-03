Radio Host Levin Rebukes 'Bigots' Carlson, Fuentes

Conservative talk show host Mark Levin delivered a fiery denunciation of Tucker Carlson and white nationalist Nick Fuentes after Carlson's decision to host Fuentes — a known antisemite and Holocaust denier — on his podcast.

In a blistering opening to "The Mark Levin Show" on Monday, Levin vowed that patriots in the Republican Party will root out "the bigots, the racists, the antisemites, the women haters, Black haters, [and] America haters."

"You don't debate them," Levin said. "We patriots have no tolerance for these lowlifes, these Neanderthals.

"You pick America or the Third Reich. One bigoted antisemitic party is enough.

"We're not going to be like the Democrats."

Levin dismissed Carlson as "a nobody" who "got famous on Fox" but "rejected every position he's ever held." He called Fuentes "a punk" and "little Adolf," saying both men represent poison in the conservative movement.

"They are out to destroy our party, our movement," Levin said.

"Fuentes is gum on the bottom of our shoe. Carlson is a bleeding hemorrhoid on the body politic."

Levin added that "when you attack Judaism, you attack Christianity," but notably said nothing about Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts, who defended Carlson's decision to host Fuentes.

Heritage Foundation officials are now facing growing backlash for standing by Roberts’ defense of Carlson. Several prominent donors and conservative allies have reportedly urged Roberts to walk back his comments or step down, arguing that the think tank’s credibility is at risk if it appears to excuse antisemitic rhetoric. Others inside Heritage have privately voiced discomfort with Roberts’ position, saying it undercuts the foundation’s long-standing ties to pro-Israel and faith-based conservative groups.

Adding to the turmoil, a top Heritage staffer has resigned following Roberts’ defense of Carlson. A Heritage spokesperson confirmed to The Hill that Ryan Neuhaus, Roberts’ chief of staff, has left his position at the influential conservative think tank. “Ryan was not fired. He offered his resignation, which was accepted,” the spokesperson said.

So far, Roberts has resisted calls to retract his remarks, maintaining that Carlson has a right to free debate even with controversial figures.

Levin's comments followed up on remarks he made at the Republican Jewish Coalition's Annual Leadership Summit in Las Vegas, delivered days after Carlson's interview with Fuentes sparked widespread backlash.

Levin used his fiery speech to confront what he called the "poison" of antisemitism spreading on both the left and parts of the right.

"For six months, I've been fighting these bastards," Levin said. "And I've been looking over my shoulder for help — and found nothing. Nothing."

He blasted right-wing figures who flirt with pro-Hitler rhetoric or isolationism, saying they "wrap their psychotic, unhinged Nazi-clan jihadism around American patriotism."

Levin warned: "You don't get to claim you're 'America first' while you line up with the Marxists, the Islamists, and Hamas.

"That's not America first. That's sick."

The controversy has also laid bare deepening divisions within the conservative movement. While some right-wing commentators and activists have rallied behind Carlson in the name of “open dialogue,” others, like Levin, see the Fuentes interview as crossing a moral red line.

Behind the scenes, aides to several GOP lawmakers have expressed frustration that Carlson’s decision and Heritage’s response risk alienating Jewish conservatives and suburban voters crucial to 2026 and 2028 races.

Newsmax Wires contributed to this report.