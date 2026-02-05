Xi Presses Trump on Taiwan, Warns on Arms Sales

Chinese President Xi Jinping used a lengthy phone call with President Donald Trump this week to press Beijing’s long-standing demands on Taiwan, warning against U.S. arms sales and underscoring China’s position ahead of Trump’s planned spring visit to the country.

Trump described the nearly two-hour conversation as “excellent” and “long and thorough,” saying the leaders discussed a wide range of global and economic issues, including Iran, the war in Ukraine, and trade matters such as soybeans.

In a Truth Social post, Trump said all of the topics raised during the call were “very positive” and confirmed plans for an April summit in China.

China’s official readout, however, made clear that Xi focused heavily on Taiwan — and on what he wants from Washington.

According to Chinese state media, Xi told Trump that the U.S. approach to Taiwan is “the most important issue in China-U.S. relations,” declaring that China “will never allow Taiwan to be separated from China.”

Xi also issued a pointed warning regarding U.S. military support for the island, saying, “The U.S. must handle arms sales to Taiwan with extreme caution.”

While Beijing routinely raises Taiwan in diplomatic talks, the message comes after the United States approved more than $11 billion in arms sales to Taiwan in December — a move China strongly opposed.

The Chinese account contrasted sharply with Trump’s upbeat public description, suggesting Xi wanted to send an unmistakable signal ahead of Trump’s visit.

Foreign policy analyst Ryan Hass of the Brookings Institution described Xi’s message as “pointed and sharp,” saying the Chinese leader was attempting to stake out his position early.

Hass told The New York Times that Xi “wants to put down a marker now, so that he can show he’s on the case when it comes to Taiwan, both domestically and to President Trump.”

“He’s trying to set the table for telling President Trump, ‘When you come in April, be ready to have a serious, sit-down conversation about Taiwan because it’s very important to me,’” Hass added.

The United States operates under a long-standing “One China” policy, recognizing the government in Beijing while maintaining unofficial relations with Taiwan and continuing defensive arms sales.

A White House official who spoke with the Times on condition of anonymity said U.S. policy on Taiwan has not changed.

Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry responded by reaffirming its support for regional stability while stating it would continue strengthening its defenses.

The ministry also noted that U.S. arms sales to Taiwan remain ongoing — despite Xi’s warning.

Trump has consistently emphasized maintaining open communication with China while protecting American interests and regional security.

The Republican president’s upcoming visit is expected to test whether Beijing’s demands can be balanced against U.S. commitments — particularly as Xi seeks assurances on Taiwan, an issue Trump has made clear he views through the lens of American strength and strategic stability.