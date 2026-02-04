WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: trump | china | xi jinping | taiwan

Trump Hails 'Excellent' Call With China's Xi

By    |   Wednesday, 04 February 2026 03:38 PM EST

President Donald Trump on Wednesday praised what he described as an "excellent" phone call with Chinese leader Xi Jinping ahead of Trump's planned April visit to Beijing.

Trump said the call covered key topics including trade, military matters, Taiwan, Iran, the Russia-Ukraine war and expanded Chinese purchases of U.S. energy and agricultural products.

The conversation took place just hours after Xi held a virtual meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump called the discussion productive and forward-looking.

"Many important subjects were discussed, including Trade, Military, the April trip that I will be making to China (which I very much look forward to!), Taiwan, the War between Russia/Ukraine, the current situation with Iran, the purchase of Oil and Gas by China from the United States, the consideration by China of the purchase of additional Agricultural products," Trump wrote.

Trump said Xi agreed to significantly boost Chinese purchases of American soybeans, raising imports to 20 million tons this season, up from 12 million previously — a move Trump framed as a major win for U.S. farmers.

"All very positive," Trump wrote. "The relationship with China, and my personal relationship with President Xi, is an extremely good one, and we both realize how important it is to keep it that way."

Trump also expressed optimism about the future of U.S.-China relations during his presidency.

"I believe that there will be many positive results achieved over the next three years of my Presidency having to do with President Xi, and the People's Republic of China!" he said.

The Chinese government released its own summary of the call, confirming discussions on global issues and upcoming international summits that both countries plan to host in the coming year — events that could provide opportunities for additional meetings between the two leaders.

Beijing's statement did not reference Trump's expected April visit.

China also reiterated its long-standing position on Taiwan, emphasizing it has no intention of abandoning its goal of reunification with the self-governing democratic island.

"China will never allow Taiwan to be split," the Chinese statement said.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


