Riley Gaines to Testify Before House on Women's Sports

Riley Gaines, a former NCAA competitive swimmer, will testify in the House alongside other experts on the threat of transgender participation in women's sports.

The scheduled hearing comes after the Biden administration proposed rules changes to Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972, expanding the definition of sexual discrimination to include gender identity.

If passed, schools would not be able to bar transgender athletes from women's sports.

Gaines is set to appear Dec. 5 before the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability's subcommittee on Health Care and Financial Services, led by Rep. Lisa McClain, R-Mich.

The Heritage Foundation's Sarah Parshall Perry and former Oberlin College women's lacrosse coach Kim Russell will also attend the hearing titled "The Importance of Protecting Female Athletics and Title IX."

"Congress must do everything it can to protect women's sports," McClain stated. "The Biden Administration is putting women's safety, privacy, and opportunities at risk by dismantling Title IX.

"We look forward to hearing from Riley Gaines and other witnesses firsthand about how these rules changes harm fairness and protection for women in women's sports across the country."

Gaines previously appeared before the Senate Committee on the Judiciary in a June hearing shortly after the administration proposed the Title IX rule change, decrying it as an "abomination."

"It's equating sex to gender identity, which means men would live in dorm rooms with women. Men would have full access to bathrooms, changing areas, locker rooms," Gaines said at the time.

She added: "Men could join sororities, which we're seeing happening. It's happening at the University of Wyoming. Men can take academic and athletic scholarships away from women."

The two-time Olympic trial qualifier has been a vocal supporter of women's sports for several years, first making waves when she criticized transgender athlete Lia Thomas for dominating women's swimming.