Joe Biden Vows to Pick Woman as Running Mate

Joe Biden, who had hinted he might choose a woman as his vice president if picked as the party nominee, committed to doing so during the 11th Democratic presidential debate Sunday.

"If I'm elected president, my Cabinet, my administration, will look like the country, and I commit that I will in fact appoint and pick a woman as vice president," Biden said Sunday night.

"There are a number of women who are qualified to be president tomorrow. I would pick a woman as my vice president."

Among the endorsements of his campaign, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., are likely candidates.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., has been reluctant to endorse Biden to date, while Hillary Clinton might also be a name bandied about.