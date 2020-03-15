Tags: 2020 Elections | Hillary Clinton | Joe Biden | woman | kamala harris | amy klobuchar | elizabeth warren

Joe Biden Vows to Pick Woman as Running Mate

vice president joe biden raises both hands over his head during the democratic presidential primary debate
Vice President Joe Biden (Evan Vucci/AP)

Sunday, 15 March 2020 09:52 PM

Joe Biden, who had hinted he might choose a woman as his vice president if picked as the party nominee, committed to doing so during the 11th Democratic presidential debate Sunday.

"If I'm elected president, my Cabinet, my administration, will look like the country, and I commit that I will in fact appoint and pick a woman as vice president," Biden said Sunday night.

"There are a number of women who are qualified to be president tomorrow. I would pick a woman as my vice president."

Among the endorsements of his campaign, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., are likely candidates.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., has been reluctant to endorse Biden to date, while Hillary Clinton might also be a name bandied about.

© 2020 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.

