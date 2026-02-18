WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: clean energy | california | lawsuit | trump administration

States Sue to Unlock Funding for Clean Energy Projects

Wednesday, 18 February 2026 07:51 PM EST

California and a dozen other states are suing the federal government to force it to pay out grants approved by Congress for clean energy projects, the California attorney general's office said on Wednesday.

The Trump administration terminated some funding allocated under environmentally focused laws, including the Inflation Reduction Act, reflecting a broad effort to check support for wind, solar, and other fossil-free power sources while prioritizing increased U.S. oil production.

States, including California, have been among the main foils to various Trump administration policies, launching dozens of suits.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Tuesday told Reuters about plans to sue over changes in vaccine policy and a plan to challenge the rescission of a key Environmental Protection Agency finding, known as the endangerment finding, that was key to climate change regulation, for instance.

The new suit responds in part to California's loss of $1.2 billion in federal funding for the Alliance for Renewable Clean Hydrogen Energy Systems, or ARCHES, Bonta said.

The hydrogen plan was intended to replace fossil fuels in utilities, public transit, trucking, and ports.

Federal agencies must execute laws, California said.

"It's as simple as Congress has the power of the purse, not the executive branch, and Congress already appropriated this funding," Bonta said in an interview on Tuesday, ahead of the announcement.

Thirteen states are suing, including Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, and Washington, the filing showed.

The Department of Energy, one of the named defendants, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
California and a dozen other states are suing the federal government to force it to pay out grants approved by Congress for clean energy projects, the California attorney general's office said on Wednesday.
clean energy, california, lawsuit, trump administration
253
2026-51-18
Wednesday, 18 February 2026 07:51 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved