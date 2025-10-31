Wisconsin Joins 35 States in Banning Devices in Classroom

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers signed into law a bipartisan measure on Friday that will require public school boards across the state to generally prohibit student cellphone use during instructional time.

That measure marks a significant shift in statewide education policy at a time when concerns over student focus and mental health are mounting.

Under the new statute, school boards must adopt a policy by July that bars students from using personal cellphones during the school day, with exceptions such as emergencies, healthcare needs, and authorized teacher use of district-issued electronic devices.

The legislation passed the state Senate on Oct. 14 by a 29-4 margin and cleared the Assembly earlier in the year with a Republican-sponsored bill that received bipartisan support.

Evers, a Democrat and a former educator, said he ultimately supported the measure despite believing local school boards are best positioned to determine such policy.

"My promise ... is to always do what's best for our kids," he said.

The governor emphasized, however, that the use of phones and social media is "having impacts on our kids and their mental health, school outcomes ... how our kids engage and interact with each other and the world around us."

State Republican lawmakers argued that the move gives schools clearer backing and consistency.

GOP Rep. Joel Kitchens said the bill puts lawmakers on record that districts have their support, noting that enforcement is the crux of the issue.

"We are saying to the school districts that we're standing with you on this, because everyone agrees this is a problem," he said.

The law formalizes what many districts already practice: About 90% of responding districts reported having some restrictive policy in place before the bill.

The legislation reflects growing national momentum: Many states have moved toward phone-use restrictions in schools to combat student distraction, cyberbullying, and declining student focus.

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation and state research in Wisconsin, student device distraction is a rising concern.

Still, some critics argue the mandate overlooks local-control principles.

In legislative debate, Democrats warned that the measure would impose an "unfunded mandate," while some educators said the bill might be too broad to achieve practical enforcement.

Among Republicans, the passage signals an embrace of disciplined classroom environments as part of a broader education policy reform.

By aligning the state behind stricter device rules, lawmakers believe teachers will be better equipped to maintain focus and ensure safety in schools.

Districts will now begin drafting or updating their policies to comply.

School administrators will face decisions on how to enforce restrictions — such as simple bans, storage devices, or teacher-controlled access — and how to communicate these changes to parents and students.

The state may track when policies are submitted and take effect, as per earlier draft provisions.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.