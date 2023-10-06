Wisc. Pro-life Group Targets Abortion Doctors' Licenses

A Wisconsin anti-abortion group is targeting the state licenses of doctors who provide the procedure, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Dan Miller, the director of Pro-Life Wisconsin, is filing complaints with the Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services against doctors who support abortion in the state, telling the news outlet he believes they are breaking the law.

"As a citizen, the fact that our elected officials won't enforce the law — that is very troubling to me," said Miller.

Abortion has been illegal in Wisconsin since the Supreme Court last summer overturned Roe v. Wade.

Planned Parenthood clinics in Wisconsin started providing abortions again two weeks ago after a court ruled it was permissible.

Miller named Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin and its medical director, Dr. Kathy King, in his complaints.