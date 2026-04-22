Trump Cyberdefense Agency Nominee Withdraws Bid

President Donald Trump's nominee to lead the civilian cyberdefense agency is withdrawing his name from consideration.

Sean Plankey announced his withdrawal to head the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency in a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin and the White House, Politico reported.

"After thirteen months since my initial nomination, it has become clear the Senate will not confirm me. My wife and young family are owed greater certainty and work life balance from their husband and father," Plankey wrote in a letter obtained by Politico.

"While I humbly request the removal of my nomination, I wholeheartedly support President Trump's upcoming nomination for CISA and look forward to the continued success of the United States of America."

CISA is charged with protecting the civilian parts of the U.S. government from intrusions and cyberattacks.

Plankey's CISA nomination stalled in the Senate due to opposition from Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., who placed a hold on his nomination over a Coast Guard shipbuilding contract, Politico reported.

Plankey, a former Coast Guard officer, was originally nominated in March 2025, and advanced out of the Homeland Security Committee with a 9-6 vote.

He was renominated in January.

While awaiting confirmation, Plankey served as a senior adviser to then-DHS Secretary Kristi Noem on Coast Guard issues, Politico reported.

During Trump's first term, Plankey oversaw cybersecurity at the National Security Council and the Energy Department.

CISA’s work defending U.S. election infrastructure from foreign interference has drawn criticism from some Republicans who have echoed Trump's claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him by Joe Biden.

When Christopher Krebs, CISA's then-chief, praised the election's integrity, Trump fired him via social media.

More than 130 positions with the agency were eliminated at the start of Trump’s second term.

Nick Andersen served as acting director while Plankey's nomination stalled. He can remain acting director for several months before the White House puts forward another candidate to be confirmed by the Senate.

Reuters contributed to this report.