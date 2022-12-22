Bomb Cyclone May Affect 300M Americans

An upcoming bomb cyclone storm may affect up to 300 million Americans according to winter weather warnings and advisories issued by the National Weather Service, Axios reports.

"A tremendously impactful winter storm will continue to affect large portions of the nation late this week and going into the holiday weekend," the National Weather Service said in a release. "Winter weather hazards will stretch from border to border across the central and eastern U.S. and from coast to coast from the east coast to the Pacific Northwest."

It continues, "As of Thursday afternoon, nearly 280 million people in the U.S. are under some form of winter weather warning or advisory … This storm will likely will have increasingly widespread impacts to travel going into the busy holiday travel time late this week, along with the potential for power outages from the expected high winds, heavy snows, significant icing, and overall increased power consumption in places."

A winter storm warning was issued for approximately 66 million Americans, a wind chill advisory was issued for about 97 million Americans, and a wind advisory was issued for about 118 million. A blizzard warning was issued in parts of North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa for a total population of about 11.4 million.

"I encourage everyone, everyone, to please heed the local warnings," President Joe Biden told reporters following a briefing by the National Weather Service and FEMA. "This is not like a snow day when you were a kid. This is serious stuff."