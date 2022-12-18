×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: snowstorm | weather | travel | christmas

'Major' Winter Storm to Hit US This Week, Federal Agency Warns

National Weather Service website page in browser on laptop screen

(Photo 170846767 © Transversospinales | Dreamstime.com)

By    |   Sunday, 18 December 2022 10:19 PM EST

Federal forecasters are predicting a major snowstorm hitting much of the U.S. this week, potentially threatening Christmas travel plans.

The National Weather Service wrote on Twitter Sunday, "A major storm system is forecast to impact much of the Nation leading up to Christmas Eve, with widespread gusty winds, areas of heavy rain and heavy snow, as well as bitter cold in its wake."

Other forecasters warned similarly.

"Our confidence is growing. And what that means is that there's more agreement on the forecast data, so the significant winter storm becomes more likely. The timing right now is that this could last into Christmas weekend. For some, it's a nightmare. For others, this could be dreaming of a white Christmas come true," Fox Weather meteorologist Amy Freeze said.

According to Accuweather, the storm will send a "wide swath of snow, rain and fierce winds from the Plains to the Atlantic Seaboard. The intensifying storm will coincide with a surge of frigid air that will send temperatures to bone-chilling levels through the holiday weekend and could be one of the most intense and prolonged periods of Arctic air in decades during Christmastime. The plummeting temperatures with the storm could also lead to concerns of a rapid freeze-up."

Accuweather also said that the travel outlook on Dec. 22 is "poor" for much of the mid-Atlantic and northeastern states.

Accuweather chief meteorologist Jon Porter stated, "This storm will likely become intense, feeding on the extremely sharp variation between the surging arctic air arriving from the Central states and relatively warm air across the southeastern U.S. Major East Coast storms over the decades have occurred in this type of setup, bringing the risk for heavy snow and rain, gusty winds, coastal flooding, severe thunderstorms and even tornadoes on the southern side of the storm."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Federal forecasters are predicting a major snowstorm hitting much of the U.S. this week, potentially threatening Christmas travel plans.
snowstorm, weather, travel, christmas
302
2022-19-18
Sunday, 18 December 2022 10:19 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved