Wife of Fallen Marine Killed in Kabul Attack Gives Birth to Baby Girl

Jiennah Crayton, the wife of Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum, who was killed in the Aug. 26 Kabul bombing, gave birth to a daughter on Monday.

According to The Sun, “the wife of a fallen U.S. Marine who was killed in the Kabul blast has given birth to the late soldier’s daughter...Rylee McCollum, who was killed in the Kabul terror attack, had been in Afghanistan a matter of weeks and was due home in October to be reunited with his wife Jiennah Crayton, known as Gigi.”

The newborn girl was born at Camp Pendleton in California, and both mother and daughter are said to be doing fine.

“In the emotional message, the newborn, named Levi Rylee Rose, was pictured in her crib with a cushion of her father. The baby was born on Monday, weighing 8 lbs and 10 ounces, and was given Rylee as her middle name," The Sun mentioned.

Rylee McCollum was one of 13 U.S. service members who was killed in a bombing near Hamid Karzai International Airport last month, the most U.S. service members killed in over a decade.

According to Wyoming radio station KGAB AM650, "help has been pouring in for the newly widowed mom. The young couple were in their early twenties and just married. Thanks to online donations mom and baby now have a nest egg of around $827,610 and the promise of a new house to be built by a group of volunteers. Properly invested and taken care of and the new mom should be able to focus on raising her new baby.”