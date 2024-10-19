Sen. Wicker Urges Biden: Deepen US Role in Ukraine

Ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, Roger Wicker, R-Miss., is calling on President Joe Biden to cap his political legacy with sending more taxpayer-funded military aid and long-range weaponry to Ukraine to strike "inside Russia," "increase" the presence of U.S. government officials in Ukraine, and "allow" the presence of U.S. military contractors inside Ukraine, among other recommendations. The letter comes only a day after the Pentagon announced sending its "sixty-seventh tranche of equipment" to Ukraine.

Frustrated over the president's approach to America's proxy war with Russia, Wicker, in a letter sent to Biden on Thursday, felt compelled to provide 10 recommendations "to put Ukraine in the most advantageous position possible for [Biden's] successor."

"I am frustrated — and mystified — that your administration has accomplished so little in the last three months regarding the war in Ukraine," Wicker wrote.

Adamant about controlling the frame that the next president would undertake Biden's NATO-backed position toward the proxy war, a frame former President Donald Trump has vowed to break with his insistence on peace in the region, Wicker added, "You seem poised to leave the next president a weak hand. Nonetheless, I maintain that a focused effort — directed by you — could make a substantial difference over your final 90 days as president."

Wicker continued his letter with a set of 10 recommendations, calling for increased military aid and a pull to deeper U.S. involvement:

First, Wicker called for an increase in the pace of weapons transfers that would speed up the delivery of military aid, including heavy vehicles like Abrams tanks and more ATACMS missiles.

Second, he urged the administration to loosen restrictions on U.S.-provided munitions, allowing Ukraine to strike deeper into Russian territory and target "high-value Russian military" targets. "You should immediately revise any policies that limit the use of U.S.-provided munitions, including ATACMS, to strike military targets inside Russia," he wrote. "Numerous allies and partners already allow their long-range munitions to be used for deep strikes."

Third, Wicker recommended increasing the number of U.S. personnel in Ukraine, suggesting more State and Defense Department officials be deployed to manage aid and oversee operations. The third point highlights the ambiguous position the Biden-Harris administration has taken in underplaying a direct U.S. role in the region.

Fourth, he called for permitting U.S. military contractors to operate in Ukraine.

Fifth, Wicker pushed for expanded training for Ukrainian forces, encouraging the U.S. to maximize its training capacity in Europe to better prepare Ukraine’s military.

Sixth, he advocated for providing Ukraine with more shareable intelligence, such as satellite data, to help target Russian forces more effectively.

Seventh, Wicker called for bolstering the Pentagon’s industrial base policy workforce, urging more personnel to be hired or reassigned to speed up defense production efforts.

Eighth, he demanded that the administration accelerate contracting timelines for military aid, using existing flexibilities to expedite the process.

Ninth, Wicker suggested hosting monthly high-level defense industry meetings with Ukraine, NATO allies, and defense officials to coordinate military production and cooperation.

Tenth, he recommended delivering more cluster munitions, specifically DPICMs.

The letter comes amid the war's escalation. On Friday, CNN reported that North Korea is sending 1,500 troops to Russia.