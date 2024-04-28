NATO Mobilizes Aircraft Amid Russian Strikes in Ukraine

Following a barrage of missile strikes from Russia on Ukraine, Newsweek reported Saturday that NATO member Poland had activated its air force.

"We warn that due to the commencement of another wave of long-range aviation attacks by the Russian Federation on facilities located in the territory of Ukraine, Polish and allied aircraft have been activated," Poland's RSZ Operational Command tweeted Friday.

On Saturday, Poland's Operational Command announced that the operation had ended: "Due to the reduced level of threat, the operation of Polish and allied aviation in our airspace has been ended and the deployed forces and resources have returned to standard operational activities."

According to Newsweek, Russia's military struck two energy facilities near Stryi and Chervonohrad.