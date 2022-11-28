University of Delaware Offers Course to Examine White Privilege

Freshmen at the University of Delaware have to learn to check their privilege — and admit to unfair advantages.

A first-year requirement worth one credit is titled "UNIV 101: First Year Experience," which is "designed to help students adjust to college life ... led by faculty who will … help ensure that the first semester is successful and provides the foundation for [attendees'] future success."

And according to Red State writer Alex Parker, one ingredient of that success is outlined in an online "Privilege Checklist" that catalogues privileges afforded in class, citizenship, ability and linguistic — as well as sexuality, cisgender, male, and white race.

The checklist recounts that those with straight sexuality privilege "will receive public recognition and support for an intimate relationship" and be able to "express affection in most social situations" without "[expecting] hostile or violent reactions."

Other straight-person perks include learning about romance and relationships from fiction, movies and television; immunity from firing for their sexuality and freedom to "love, act, speak and dress as I choose without being … prosecuted for breaking the law."

According to the checklist, males can uniquely expect the following perks: promotions as frequently as equally-qualified colleagues; personal merits that won't be questioned; trust that a report of a crime is believed; assurance there will be relatable people frequently featured in media and popular culture.

Cisgender people, meanwhile, have privileges including assurance that no one will ask about their bodies or sexual behavior; that there will be no judgments about "how well they 'pass' as a particular gender"; that they won't be rejected for their biological status or cause a partner to question their sexual orientation; that they won't face "extensive psychological evaluation" to get basic medical are; that they're able to use bathrooms everywhere; that they won't be subject to an excuse of "gay panic" if victimized in a crime; that they can date someone who isn't just curious about gender identity,

Additionally, other white privilege perks include days off from work on holidays that matter personally; no mocking of their name; assurance that police and state authorities are there to protect, and that they won't be jailed unless there's a serious crime committed; that people won't feel uncomfortable around them and that they won't be pushed to the end of the job hiring line due to race or ethnicity.

According to Parker, the same university last year made headlines for undergoing an "anti-racism talent management audit" by Ithaka S+R, which states it roots out "systemic racism and resulting inequities" that "had a disproportionate impact on Black staff members."