Tags: white house | washington | lafayette park | capitol | lightning

4 in Critical Condition After Apparent Lightning Strike Near White House

(Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 04 August 2022 09:36 PM EDT

An apparent lightning strike in a park near the White House has led to four people being hospitalized, each of them in critical condition, according to D.C. emergency officials.

Citing an NBC News report, shortly before 7 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, the D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department found the four, who had suffered "critical, life-threatening" injuries in Lafayette Park, which is about 50 feet from the White House grounds.

According to Vito Maggiolo, a fire department spokesman, the unidentified people — two men and two women — were taken to hospitals in critical condition.

Earlier Thursday, thunderstorms had moved quickly into the Washington metro area after daytime temperatures surpassed 95 degrees.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more details on Newsmax.com and Newsmax TV.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
An apparent lightning strike in a park near the White House has led to four people being hospitalized, each of them in critical condition, according to D.C. emergency officials.
Thursday, 04 August 2022 09:36 PM
