1 Fort Gordon Soldier Dead, 9 Injured in Lightning Strike

a view of fort gordon army training facility
Fort Gordon, Georgia (Dreamstime)

By    |   Wednesday, 20 July 2022 07:39 PM EDT

A lightning strike Wednesday at Fort Gordon, Georgia, has left one Army soldier dead and nine others injured, Military.com reporter Steve Beynon tweeted.

A spokesman confirmed the one death and injuries to Newsmax, but the identities will not be released until the notification of the next of kin.

Garrison Fort Gordon Public Affairs spokesperson Anne Bowman confirmed the lightning strike occurred during a training exercise at 11:10 a.m. ET. An announcement of the exercises being conducted at the training area was posted to Facebook on Tuesday.

Fort Gordon's Department of Emergency Services and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and the extent of the injuries have not been reported, WJBF-6 reported.

