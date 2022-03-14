×
Tags: white house | psaki | vaccines | medicines | covid

White House: Omicron BA.2 COVID Variant Has Circulated in US for Some Time

US President Joe Biden speaks about the January jobs report from the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 4, 2022. (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty)

Monday, 14 March 2022 05:59 PM

The White House said on Monday that the Omicron BA.2 sub-variant of COVID-19 had been circulating in the United States for some time, with roughly 35,000 cases at the moment, and more money was needed to help fight it.

White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said the tools the country had, including vaccines and medicines, were all effective tools against the virus.

"We need additional COVID funding," Psaki said, referring to a White House request for more money from Congress. "Some programs, if we don't get funding, could abruptly end or need to be pared back and that could impact how we are able to respond to any variant."

Monday, 14 March 2022 05:59 PM
