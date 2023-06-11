×
Tags: white house | pride month | flag | american

WH Faces Backlash for Pride Flag Placement

By    |   Sunday, 11 June 2023 09:00 PM EDT

President Joe Biden's administration is receiving backlash for placing the Pride flag in a place of prominence, flanked by two American flags, the New York Post reported.

A number of Twitter users are accusing the Biden administration of violating the U.S. Flag Code.

"To advance revolutionary transgender agenda targeting children, Biden violates basic tenet of US Flag Code and disrespects every American service member buried under its colors," Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton tweeted. "U.S. Flag Code §7. (e) The flag of the United States of America should be at the center and at the highest point of the group when a number of flags of States or localities or pennants of societies are grouped and displayed from staffs."

The White House has not released a statement on the matter.

During the White House's Pride month event on Saturday, first lady Jill Biden said: "Outside the gates of this house are those who want to drag our country backwards, and so many battles yet to be braved. But today, we're not here to be strong. We're not here to be courageous. Even though for so many of you, just coming to this event is an act of bravery."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
white house, pride month, flag, american
