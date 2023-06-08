×
Tags: biden | pride | lgbtq | white house | invitation

Biden Invites Thousands of LGBTQ+ People to Pride Month Celebration

(AP)

Thursday, 08 June 2023 07:21 AM EDT

President Joe Biden has invited thousands of LGBTQ+ people to celebrate Pride Month in a high-profile show of support.

The White House was closely monitoring air quality due to hazardous smoke from Canadian wildfires to determine whether to proceed with plans for a Thursday night picnic featuring food, games, face painting and photos. Queen HD the DJ was handling the music; singer Betty Who was on tap to perform.

Karine Jean-Pierre, the first openly gay White House press secretary, said Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and their spouses are strong supporters of the LGBTQ+ community and think that having a celebration is an important way to “lift up” their accomplishments and contributions.

She said LGBTQ+ people need to know that Biden “has their back” and "will continue to fight for them. And that's the message that we want to make sure that gets out there."

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


US
145
Thursday, 08 June 2023 07:21 AM
