Biden Invites Thousands of LGBTQ+ People to Pride Month Celebration

President Joe Biden has invited thousands of LGBTQ+ people to celebrate Pride Month in a high-profile show of support.

The White House was closely monitoring air quality due to hazardous smoke from Canadian wildfires to determine whether to proceed with plans for a Thursday night picnic featuring food, games, face painting and photos. Queen HD the DJ was handling the music; singer Betty Who was on tap to perform.

Karine Jean-Pierre, the first openly gay White House press secretary, said Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and their spouses are strong supporters of the LGBTQ+ community and think that having a celebration is an important way to “lift up” their accomplishments and contributions.

She said LGBTQ+ people need to know that Biden “has their back” and "will continue to fight for them. And that's the message that we want to make sure that gets out there."