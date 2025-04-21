White House Orders Flags at Half Staff for Pope Francis

President Donald Trump issued a proclamation following the death of Pope Francis on Monday, calling for all flags to be flown at half-staff in his honor.

The flags will be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the federal government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its territories and possessions until sunset, on the day of his burial, Trump directed.

"I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations," Trump said.

Pope Francis died Monday at the age of 88.