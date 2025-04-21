VP Vance: Pope's Early COVID Homily 'Beautiful'

Hours after meeting Pope Francis at the Vatican, Vice President J.D. Vance commented on the pontiff's passing.

Francis died Monday morning, the Vatican announced.

"I just learned of the passing of Pope Francis. My heart goes out to the millions of Christians all over the world who loved him," Vance wrote on X.

"I was happy to see him yesterday, though he was obviously very ill. But I'll always remember him for the below homily he gave in the very early days of COVID. It was really quite beautiful.

"May God rest his soul."

Vance included a link to the referenced prayer offered by Francis' on March 27, 2020.

On Sunday, Vance met briefly with Francis to exchange Easter greetings, after they got into a long-distance tangle over the Trump administration's migrant deportation plans.

Francis, who was recovering from a near-fatal bout of pneumonia, received Vance in one of the reception rooms of the Vatican hotel where he lived. The 88-year-old pope offered the Catholic vice president three big chocolate Easter eggs for Vance's three young children, who did not attend, as well as a Vatican tie and rosaries.

"I know you have not been feeling great but it's good to see you in better health," Vance told the pope. "Thank you for seeing me."