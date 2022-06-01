White House: Biden 'Does Not Support a Ban' on Handgun Sales

President Joe Biden "does not support a ban on the sale of all handguns," like the nationwide freeze on sales in Canada, according to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

Biden, during a visit on Monday to the site of the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, made a remark about 9 mm bullets and "high-caliber weapons" having "simply no rational basis … in terms of thinking about self-protection, hunting." Some took these comments as signs of support for a ban on handguns similar to the one being imposed in Canada in response to the shooting.

Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy asked during the White House’s regularly scheduled press briefing on Tuesday: "Canada is making it impossible to buy, sell, transfer, or import handguns anywhere in that country. Would President Biden ever consider a similar restriction on handguns here?"

Jean-Pierre said that Biden "does not support a ban on the sale of all handguns, to answer your question."

She also said: "We'll leave it up to other countries to set their policy on gun ownership. The president has made his position clear: The United States needs to act. As I just laid out, he supports a ban on the sale of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, and expanded background checks to keep guns out of ... dangerous hands."