WH: Trump's 'Ultimate Goal' to Stop Iran Nukes

The White House said at a press briefing Friday that President Donald Trump's "ultimate goal" is to ensure Iran never gets a nuclear weapon.

A meeting will be taking place Saturday with the Iranians in Oman regarding the country's nuclear program.

"The president believes in diplomacy, direct talks, talking directly in the same room in order to achieve that goal," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

While the White House says it's engaging in "direct talks," Iran has said the meeting will be "indirect," The Hill reported.

President Trump has "made it very clear ... Iran has a choice to make," Leavitt said. "You can agree to President Trump's demand or there will be all hell to pay, and that's how the president feels; he feels very strongly about it."

Trump on Wednesday repeated his threat to use military force if Iran did not agree to end its nuclear program, saying Israel will play a key role in any military action.

Trump said Iran could not be allowed to have a nuclear weapon and that if it declined to stop development, military action could follow.

"I'm not asking for much ... but they can't have a nuclear weapon," Trump told reporters.

Iran's state media said the talks will be led by Iran's foreign minister, Abbas Araqchi, and U.S. presidential envoy Steve Witkoff, with the intermediation of Oman's foreign minister, Badr bin Hamad al-Busaidi.

