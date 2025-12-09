WH Backs FDA Chief Makary After Anti-Abortion Groups Demand His Firing

The White House said Tuesday it has the "utmost confidence" in Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Marty Makary, pushing back against calls from prominent anti-abortion groups to remove him after a report about a delayed review of the abortion drug mifepristone.

Leaders of SBA Pro-Life America and Live Action urged President Donald Trump's administration to fire Makary after Bloomberg News reported that he was postponing a review of mifepristone until after next year's midterm elections.

"Enough is enough. @DrMakaryFDA should be fired immediately. FDA is doing NOTHING while every day abortion drugs take the lives of children, put women & girls at serious risk, empower abusers, & trample state pro-life laws," Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, wrote on social media.

Lila Rose, founder of Live Action, also criticized Makary, writing on X: "If Dr Makary will not act as head of the FDA to protect children and mothers he should be fired."

She added, "Under his watch abortion pills kill preborn children and endanger women and the study he promised is nowhere to be found."

The White House disputed the suggestion that the safety review was being "slow walked" and defended Makary's handling of the matter.

"FDA Commissioner Marty Makary is working diligently to ensure that Americans have the best possible, Gold Standard Science study of mifepristone," White House spokesman Kush Desai said in a statement.

Desai said Makary's tenure has produced "one landmark victory for the American people after another," citing efforts to crack down on artificial ingredients in food and a baby formula safety review.

Tuesday's dispute underscored renewed tension between the administration and anti-abortion allies that supported Trump's 2024 presidential bid.

The FDA drew backlash in October after approving a new generic form of mifepristone.

After taking office in January, Trump signed measures limiting U.S. government funding for abortions.