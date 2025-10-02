FDA Approves Generic Version of Abortion Drug

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Evita solution's generic version of the abortion drug, mifepristone, the regulator said.

The drug is manufactured by privately-held company that describes its mission as being to "normalize abortion" and make it "accessible to all," the FDA said in a letter dated September 30.

Evita will join GenBioPro to sell generic version of Danco Laboratories' mifepristone, which is used for medication abortions up to 10 weeks of pregnancy.

For many conservatives, the FDA’s decision highlights how far the federal bureaucracy is willing to go in advancing abortion access while ignoring both democratic accountability and the fundamental value of protecting life.

Conservatives argue that the FDA’s approval of yet another generic version of mifepristone represents both a moral failure and a troubling case of federal overreach. They quickly condemned the move.

For instance, Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri told the Associated Press on Thursday that he had “lost confidence in the leadership at FDA,” blasting the agency for what he described as an act of federal overreach.

Advocacy groups echoed that line of criticism. Students for Life Action told the AP that the approval was “a stain on the Trump presidency,” accusing regulators of acting like a “deep state” force determined to entrench abortion access regardless of state law or public opinion.

The Heritage Foundation added in a statement to Axios that “the FDA has bypassed proper safeguards, undermining the ability of states to enforce their pro-life laws and protect women from dangerous mail-order abortions.”

At the same time, pro-life leaders stress the deeper cultural implications. Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America has called the move “a blatant attempt to normalize abortion and erase the humanity of the unborn child.” Their warning reflects a growing concern among conservatives that federal regulators are treating abortion as if it were just another consumer product rather than a life-and-death moral decision.

President Donald Trump has likewise reaffirmed that “life is sacred and must be defended at every stage,” underscoring his pledge to restore respect for unborn children in federal policy.

Because generics must prove bioequivalence, regulators say the newly approved product carries the same safety and side-effect profile as the branded pill, including cramping, bleeding, nausea, and, in rare cases, serious complications such as infection, hemorrhage, or incomplete abortion requiring medical intervention. The FDA has not flagged new safety concerns in its ongoing monitoring.

Newsmax Wires contributed to this report.