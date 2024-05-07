WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: commencement | biden | columbia

Biden Welcomes Peaceful Protests at College Commencements, White House Says

Tuesday, 07 May 2024 04:25 PM EDT

President Joe Biden welcomes peaceful protests at college commencement ceremonies where he and other administration officials will speak, the White House said on Tuesday as pro-Palestinian protests spread around the country.

Columbia University on Monday canceled its main graduation ceremony after weeks of unrest roiled the Ivy League college's campus, but it will still hold smaller, school-based events.

The protests at Columbia have inspired similar demonstrations at dozens of universities around the country. Students have called for a ceasefire in Gaza and have demanded their schools divest from companies with ties to Israel.

White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden welcomed peaceful protests on campuses and elsewhere, but would continue to condemn hate speech, antisemitism or violence.

"It doesn't matter where he is, where he's speaking. It doesn't matter if it's a commencement or one of his events. He welcomes peaceful protests," she said.

"We have been very clear. We believe all Americans should have the right to peacefully protest," she added. "What we don't want to see is hate speech, violence."

Biden is due to give a commencement speech at Morehouse College in Atlanta on May 19.

Biden warned on Tuesday that the threat of antisemitism is growing in the United States, including on college campuses, joining a heated American debate about Jewish security, Zionism, free speech and support for Israel, in the country with the largest Jewish population after Israel.

Biden last week address the campus unrest, saying Americans have the right to protest "but not a right to cause chaos" through vandalism, breaking windows or shutting down campuses.

Jean-Pierre reiterated the White House position that it should be up the universities to decide how to respond.

She condemned behavior captured in a video at the University of Mississippi over the weekend as "undignified and racist," after a student was accused of mocking a Black protester by making monkey noises during an anti-war demonstration.

"The actions in the video are beneath any American," Jean-Pierre told reporters.

The Democratic president, seeking re-election in November, has walked a careful line of denouncing antisemitism while supporting young Americans' right to protest and trying to limit longer-term political damage.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
President Joe Biden welcomes peaceful protests at college commencement ceremonies where he and other administration officials will speak, the White House said on Tuesday as pro-Palestinian protests spread around the country.Columbia University on Monday canceled its main...
commencement, biden, columbia
357
2024-25-07
Tuesday, 07 May 2024 04:25 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved