WH: Airstrikes in Syria Hold Iran Accountable

The White House authorized airstrikes targeting two facilities in eastern Syria, allegedly used by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), as part of efforts to hold Iran responsible for recent attacks on U.S. troops in the region.

The airstrikes, which President Joe Biden ordered, were executed as "self-defense airstrikes" and conducted with "discreet precision."

"I think we proved pretty clearly last night that we're holding Iran accountable," said White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby in a Fox News interview on Friday.

The military operation involved the use of F-16 and F-15 fighter jets to strike a weapons storage facility and an ammunition storage area located near Al Bukamal, Syria, near the Iraq border, the Hill reported.

"Both facilities were destroyed," Kirby said. "We currently assess there were no casualties in the strikes.

"The IRGC works for the supreme leader; and they are directing, facilitating, funding, training the militia groups that are attacking our troops in Iraq and Syria," Kirby said. "And those two targets we hit last night go right to the IRGC."

In recent days, a surge in attacks against U.S. military personnel in the Middle East has raised concerns, with at least 19 such attacks reported since last week, including four in Syria and 12 in Iraq, and three new attacks on Thursday, according to Pentagon press secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder.

As a result of the attacks, 21 American troops have sustained "minor injuries," and all have returned to duty, according to a CNN report. Several continue to be monitored for additional injuries or side effects, including traumatic brain injury.

"I don't think we're walking away from any culpability by the IRGC or ... the regime and in terms of targets that we ... chose to hit," Kirby said.

Kirby also outlined the U.S. military's strategic approach, which involves targeting ammunition and storage facilities to undermine "their ability to support" militia groups while simultaneously sending a robust deterrence message.

"We hope they got that message. If they don't, if they didn't, and if these attacks continue, and as the president said, we'll continue to respond," Kirby said.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this story.