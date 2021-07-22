Whistleblower Docs: NASA Held Microaggressions Training

New whistleblower documents from NASA reveal the national space agency held "Understanding Microaggressions" training where, according to slides posted to Twitter, microaggressions can be "incidents in which someone accidentally (or purposely) makes an offensive statement or asks an insensitive question."

According to the training slides, "microaggressions occur because they are outside the level of conscious awareness of the perpetrator." The slides also call for "increasing awareness," which can be achieved by "insist[ing] people stop committing [the microaggression], and calling out those who do."

The training slides were posted by Keri Smith on Twitter, who describes herself as an ex-social justice warrior. Smith tweeted about the documents, stating: "NASA Microaggression Training: @claren & I just got these docs from an internal whistleblower at @NASA - this is from an employee training where they learn that 'microaggressions' are incidents where a NASA employee ''accidentally makes an offensive statement."