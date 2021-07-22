×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: whistleblower | woke | nasa | documents

Whistleblower Docs: NASA Held Microaggressions Training

Whistleblower Docs: NASA Held Microaggressions Training
(Gregg Newton/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 22 July 2021 06:49 PM

New whistleblower documents from NASA reveal the national space agency held "Understanding Microaggressions" training where, according to slides posted to Twitter,  microaggressions can be "incidents in which someone accidentally (or purposely) makes an offensive statement or asks an insensitive question."

According to the training slides, "microaggressions occur because they are outside the level of conscious awareness of the perpetrator." The slides also call for "increasing awareness," which can be achieved by "insist[ing] people stop committing [the microaggression], and calling out those who do."

The training slides were posted by Keri Smith on Twitter, who describes herself as an ex-social justice warrior. Smith tweeted about the documents, stating: "NASA Microaggression Training: @claren & I just got these docs from an internal whistleblower at @NASA - this is from an employee training where they learn that 'microaggressions' are incidents where a NASA employee ''accidentally makes an offensive statement."

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
New whistleblower documents from NASA reveal the national space agency held "Understanding Microaggressions" training where, according to slides posted to Twitter, microaggressions can be "incidents in which someone accidentally (or purposely) makes an offensive statement ...
whistleblower, woke, nasa, documents
147
2021-49-22
Thursday, 22 July 2021 06:49 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved