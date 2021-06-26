Trump Mocks 'Woke' Military Generals, Critical Race Theory

Without mentioning Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley by name, former President Donald Trump rebuked "woke" propaganda in American schools and military.

"The Biden administration issued new rules pushing twisted critical race theory into classrooms across the nation, and also into our military," Trump told a campaign rally crowd in Wellington, Ohio, on Saturday night. "Our generals and our admirals are now focused more on this nonsense than they are on our enemies.

"See these generals lately on television? They are woke. Well, our military will be incapable of fighting and incapable of taking orders. You're going to tell some private, 'private, stand up; you stand up right now.'

"'I'm not standing up. You can't talk to me that way, general,'" Trump continued. "We're going to have a whole different ballgame here. I don't know how they're going to work that out."

Critical race theory is defined by the Encyclopedia Britannica as the concept in which race is a socially constructed category ingrained in American law intended to maintain social, economic, and political inequalities between whites and nonwhites. It holds that the U.S. society is inherently or systemically racist.

"The private is going to tell the general, 'don't you ever speak to me that way, general, I'll kick your a**,'" Trump continued. "That's our military. That's where we're going: Woke.

"I know some of these guys – they change quickly. They went right over to the other side – I heard that about a couple of them.

"Our military brass have become weak and ineffective leaders and our enemies are watching and they're laughing. We need a Republican Congress to ban critical race theory."