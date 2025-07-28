Second Whistleblower: Bove 'Undermining Rule of Law'

A second whistleblower, a former Department of Justice attorney, has come forward to accuse agency official Emil Bove of "actively and deliberately undermining the rule of law" through his efforts to defy court orders.

Bove, nominated by President Donald Trump for a lifetime appointment to the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals, awaits a final vote in the Senate, possibly as soon as Tuesday.

"Our client and a former @TheJusticeDept attorney has provided substantive internal DOJ documents to the Inspector General, supporting former senior DOJ attorney-turned-whistleblower Erez Reuveni's allegations," Whistleblower Aid, the group representing the second whistleblower, said in a post to X on Monday.

The group first announced Friday that the anonymous whistleblower, a former attorney in the DOJ's Office of Immigration Litigation, came forward to back the claims made by fellow former attorney and whistleblower Reuveni that Bove suggested defying court orders on using the Alien Enemies Act to send illegals to El Salvador.

"I think he has demonstrated in several ways that he doesn't respect the authority of the federal courts and doesn't respect the role of the DOJ attorneys representing the United States before those courts," the second whistleblower told CNN.

Bove has repeatedly rebuffed the allegations made by Reuveni, the first whistleblower.

"I have never advised a Department of Justice attorney to violate a court order," Bove told the Senate Judiciary Committee during his hearing.

The DOJ also brushed back the claims made by both whistleblowers.

"Emil Bove is a highly qualified judicial nominee who has done incredible work at the Department of Justice to help protect civil rights, dismantle Foreign Terrorist Organizations, and Make America Safe Again," spokesman Gates McGavick told CNN on Sunday. "He will make an excellent judge — the department's loss will be the 3rd Circuit's gain."

A spokesperson for Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, told Newsmax on Monday that the senator's staff met directly with Reuveni and his lawyers to vet his allegations. Further, the senator's office has reached out Whistleblower Aid and the DOJ's Office of the Inspector General to vet the additional allegations.

