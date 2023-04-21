×
Tags: west virginia | senate | manchin | mooney | justice

W.Va. Gov. Justice to Announce Senate Run

By    |   Friday, 21 April 2023 08:58 PM EDT

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, who was elected as a Democrat in 2017 before becoming a Republican, is planning to announce a run for the U.S. Senate next week.

According to a source close to Justice and an invitation obtained by Politico, the governor will make the announcement on April 27, his 72nd birthday, at The Greenbrier, a luxury resort he owns in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

Justice will face Rep. Alex Mooney in the Republican primary. Mooney already has received the endorsements of Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., as well as the groups Club for Growth and Citizens United.

On Friday, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, told Fox News that he would back Mooney, who is a member of the Freedom Caucus.

"Alex is a friend," Cruz said. "He's a fighter and a strong conservative who will ferociously defend the Second Amendment, be a champion for American energy, prioritize bringing jobs to West Virginia, and faithfully and aggressively represent the values of the Mountain State in the Senate."

Mooney and Justice are seeking former President Donald Trump's support, with both touting their history as his longtime allies.

The former president backed Justice for reelection in 2020. Justice had announced his party switch at a Trump rally three years earlier.

Meanwhile, Trump endorsed Mooney over former Rep. David McKinley in a 2022 contested primary for the newly drawn 2nd Congressional District; Mooney won.

Incumbent Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has not disclosed whether he will run for reelection in 2024.

Manchin told NBC News' "Meet the Press" earlier this month that he does not expect to decide what his future will hold "until the end of the year."

"My filing date is Jan. 15 in 2024, and I will make my decision maybe a little bit before that — but not until the end of the year, I can assure you," the senator said.

