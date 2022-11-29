Rep.-Elect Hunt to Newsmax: 'Bipartisan Band of Brothers' Ready for Congress

Having the presence of U.S. military veterans in the next Congress is "going to make a very big difference," Rep.-Elect Wesley Hunt, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Tuesday.

While appearing on "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Hunt explained that among congressional veterans, present and incoming, there's a "mutual respect that we have for each other, regardless of which side of the aisle we are on."

Hunt, Rep.-Elect John James, R-Mich., and Rep. Pat Ryan, D-N.Y., who was first elected to Congress in a special election earlier this year, were all part of the same graduating class at West Point.

The three politicians are being called the "bipartisan band of brothers."

Hunt emphasized, that once the new Congress convenes in January, the three friends will place the priorities of America above all else.

"The three of us are going to do just that," Hunt said.

"Yeah, we're probably gonna disagree on a few political and policy issues, but at the end of the day, we all fought in a war together," added Hunt. "We all went to West Point together, and when we talk to each other, we start from a position of respect, and I think we need more of that in the halls of Congress."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!