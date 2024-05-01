Rep. Wesley Hunt's Bill Ensures Lifelong Presidential Protection

Following a Democrat proposed bill that aims to take away protection from former President Donald Trump if he is convicted of a felony and potentially incarcerated, Rep. Wesley Hunt, R-Texas, plans to introduce a bill to do the opposite, and permanently guarantee Secret Service protection to all former presidents.

The Save American Former Elected Presidents (SAFE Presidents) Act will be presented this week. It will make Secret Service protections for all U.S. presidents lifelong, irrevocable, and immune from termination due to "animosity" or "political disagreement."

Hunt said that while Trump faces "unprecedented criminal investigations and coordinated political persecutions," he now also faces the "prospect of losing his Secret Service protection in the middle of a presidential campaign."

The Democrat bill, introduced by Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., intentionally places lives at risk, Hunt said, saying that "this is a remarkably brazen move to endanger the life of a former president and future leader of the free world."

Thompson's bill is "just the latest attempt at lawfare to stop Trump from being democratically elected to the White House," Hunt added.

"The United States should not be operating like a Third-World nation," Hunt said. "Punishing political opponents with lawfare is not in concert with the values of our country, and the SAFE Presidents Act provides Secret Service protection for all presidents unto death, as is intended by law."