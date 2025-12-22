Miss Universe Mogul Linked to Cartel Weapons Pipeline

Raul Rocha Cantu, a co-owner of the Miss Universe pageant, is under criminal investigation in Mexico amid allegations that his organization helped move weapons from Guatemala into Mexico for cartel distribution.

Breitbart reported that the allegations emerged from testimony included in a federal criminal complaint that describes an arms-smuggling pipeline using shipments of clothing and electronics to conceal guns.

Investigators allege the weapons were brought into Mexico City and supplied to the black market as well as to two cartels.

The testimony, first reported by El Sol de Mexico and cited by Breitbart Texas, came from a Mexico City-based arms dealer who described coordinating weapon sales through encrypted messaging platforms.

According to the complaint, weapons were later moved between cities with the assistance of private security companies whose employees held legal gun permits.

The criminal case lists Rocha Cantu among several business figures under investigation in connection with alleged ties to organized crime networks involved in arms trafficking, fuel theft, and cartel financing.

Breitbart Texas reported that news of the investigation last month in Mexico sparked speculation about potential irregularities involving the Miss Universe pageant.

Earlier this month, Mexico's Financial Intelligence Unit froze Rocha Cantu's bank accounts as part of an investigation into allegations of money laundering, a government leader confirmed to The Associated Press.

Mexican prosecutors have said Rocha Cantu has been under investigation since November 2024 for alleged organized crime activity, including drug and arms trafficking and fuel theft.

Rocha Cantu's company, Legacy Holding Group USA, owns 50% of the Miss Universe Organization.

The remaining stake is held by Thailand-based JKN Global Group Public Co. Ltd., owned by Jakkaphong Jakrajutatip.

The Miss Universe Organization did not respond to requests for comment from AP regarding the allegations.

Rocha Cantu was previously a part owner of the Casino Royale in Monterrey, Mexico, which was attacked in 2011 by gunmen who set the building on fire, killing 52 people.

A man convicted of planning the attack was sentenced this year to 135 years in prison.