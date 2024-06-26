WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: water systems | hackers | cybercrime

Report: Water Systems Vulnerable to Hackers

By    |   Wednesday, 26 June 2024 03:54 PM EDT

Cybercriminals increasingly are attacking water systems, targeting metering, billing, and payment processing, according to a CNBC report.

Hackers have used phishing, social engineering or systems still running on default passwords to launch their attacks, CNBC said. The Environmental Protection Agency issued a report saying many water systems have alarming cybersecurity vulnerabilities, making them easier to access and hack.

A water system in Wichita, Kansas, recently was hacked, and Russians hacked a water filtration plant in a Texas town near a U.S. Air Force Base, causing a tank to overflow, CNBC said.

While no hack has shut off water to a population, it remains a chief concern, Stuart Madnick, an MIT professor of engineering systems and co-founder of Cybersecurity at MIT Sloan, told CNBC.

"We have demonstrated in our lab how operations, such as a water plant, could be shut down not just for hours or days, but for weeks. It is definitely technically possible," Madnick said to CNBC.

Madnick told CNBC said he does not think the federal government could react quick enough to such an event.

"It has not happened yet, and serious action to prevent 'likely' will not happen, until after it has happened," Madnick said.

Water utilities need to improve password strength, reduce exposure to public focus internet, and increase cybersecurity awareness training, a spokesman for the EPA told CNBC.

The EPA said attacks have been preventable.

"Systems were victimized by destructive and costly cyberattacks because they failed to adopt basic cyber resiliency practices," the EPA spokesman said to CNBC. "All drinking water and wastewater systems are at risk — large and small, urban and rural."

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Cybercriminals increasingly are attacking water systems, targeting metering, billing, and payment processing, according to a CNBC report.
water systems, hackers, cybercrime
269
2024-54-26
Wednesday, 26 June 2024 03:54 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved