WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ransomware | hackers | federal reserve | leaked | data

Report: Hackers Release Federal Reserve Data

By    |   Tuesday, 25 June 2024 07:56 PM EDT

A hacking group known as Lockbit has leaked data from the Federal Reserve in light of its ransom demands not being met, as reported by the threat intelligence company Zscaler ThreatLabz.

"Lockbit," Zscaler wrote Tuesday evening, "has just released data that is allegedly from the Federal Reserve ... except this data appears to be from a bank that was recently penalized by the Federal Reserve for 'deficiencies in the bank's anti-money laundering, risk management, and consumer compliance programs.'"

The hacking group threatened to release 33 terabytes of Federal Reserve data at 4:27 p.m. ET on Tuesday if its ransom demands were not met.

According to The Daily Dot, the group posted on the deep web this week that it was in talks with banks to secure a ransom in exchange for keeping the information private.

The group wrote it has "33 terabytes of juicy banking information containing Americans' banking secrets. You better hire another negotiator within 48 hours, and fire this clinical idiot who values Americans' bank secrecy at $50,000."

The United Kingdom's National Crime Agency reported last month that the leader behind the group is Russian national Dmitry Khoroshev. The United States government is offering $10 million for information that would lead to the arrest and conviction of Khoroshev.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A hacking group known as Lockbit has leaked data from the Federal Reserve in light of its ransom demands not being met, as reported by the threat intelligence company Zscaler ThreatLabz.
ransomware, hackers, federal reserve, leaked, data
211
2024-56-25
Tuesday, 25 June 2024 07:56 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved