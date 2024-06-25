Report: Hackers Release Federal Reserve Data

A hacking group known as Lockbit has leaked data from the Federal Reserve in light of its ransom demands not being met, as reported by the threat intelligence company Zscaler ThreatLabz.

"Lockbit," Zscaler wrote Tuesday evening, "has just released data that is allegedly from the Federal Reserve ... except this data appears to be from a bank that was recently penalized by the Federal Reserve for 'deficiencies in the bank's anti-money laundering, risk management, and consumer compliance programs.'"

The hacking group threatened to release 33 terabytes of Federal Reserve data at 4:27 p.m. ET on Tuesday if its ransom demands were not met.

According to The Daily Dot, the group posted on the deep web this week that it was in talks with banks to secure a ransom in exchange for keeping the information private.

The group wrote it has "33 terabytes of juicy banking information containing Americans' banking secrets. You better hire another negotiator within 48 hours, and fire this clinical idiot who values Americans' bank secrecy at $50,000."

The United Kingdom's National Crime Agency reported last month that the leader behind the group is Russian national Dmitry Khoroshev. The United States government is offering $10 million for information that would lead to the arrest and conviction of Khoroshev.