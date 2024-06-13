DC Council OKs $21B Budget After Clashing With Mayor

Despite some back-and-forth with Mayor Muriel Bowser, the Council of the District of Columbia unanimously passed a $21 billion budget for fiscal year 2025 that features tax increases and cuts to city programs.

The council was forced to close a $700 million budget gap. The passing of the budget came after spats with Bowser, who was looking to cut more district programs.

"The budget the mayor proposed was criticized as less about 'shared sacrifice' and more about cutting programs that help the last, the lost, and the least. The council, collectively, has reworked this and our budget resets the District on the path to fight poverty and promote social justice," D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson said at the legislative meeting.

Bowser aimed to cut the Early Childhood Educator Pay Equity Fund, which subsidizes pay for daycare and preschool teachers, but the council kept it in the budget, the Washington Examiner reported.

Bowser said the council needs to work with her office to discuss where it should allocate funds.

"Without a dramatic change in our revenue growth, many of the programs the Council is championing this year will be on the chopping block in a few short months. By working together on this important task, we can do the work needed before next year's budget formulation," Bowser said.

Property taxes will increase on homes valued at more than $2.5 million, sales tax will increase by 1% over the next two years, and payroll tax for paid family leave will increase from .62% to .75%.

The budget includes funding for a youth center at the RFK Stadium site and construction of a new jail.