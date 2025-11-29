Suspect in D.C. National Guard Shooting May Survive

The suspect in the shooting of two National Guard members in Washington, D.C., is expected to survive, setting the stage for a criminal trial in the capital.

An unnamed law enforcement command officer told The Washington Post, "I think the guy's going to live. Nobody's going to be able to say anything, and he's going to stand trial," while confirming the condition of 29-year-old Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal.

The alleged shooter underwent surgery the night of the attack. The command officer noted that the trial process may require prosecutors to withhold certain information about the suspect.

He allegedly opened fire on two West Virginia National Guard members on Nov. 26, only blocks from the White House.

Spc. Sarah Beckstrom, 20, died on Thanksgiving from her wounds.

A spokesperson for Joint Task Force DC said Saturday there were no updates on the condition of the second Guard member, Andrew Wolfe.

He remained in critical condition following the attack.

"Andrew is fighting for his life right now," West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey told Fox on Saturday.

U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro said Friday the government will file a first-degree murder charge against the alleged gunman.

She said more charges are expected and noted that the initial assault charge has been upgraded following Beckstrom's death.

A National Guard member armed only with a pocketknife stopped the suspect, according to responding investigators.

Federal agents said the suspect left his home in Bellingham, Washington, about two weeks before the shooting and drove across the country.

He allegedly used a powerful handgun to fire on the Guardsmen, striking Beckstrom in the head and chest.

Lawyer and strategist Mike Davis said one Guard member stabbed the suspect in the head several times while another shot him in the leg and buttocks. Doctors have not released information about the surgery performed on him or provided further updates on his condition.